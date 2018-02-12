Birthday wars! Stassi Schroeder and costar Ariana Madix found themselves celebrating duel birthday parties on the same night, and shockingly none of Stassi’s drama had anything to do with her birthday twin and everything to do with her boyfriend at the time, Patrick Meagher.

Stassi, who decided on a “death” theme for her 29th bash in honor of the “death of her twenties,” seemed on edge about her relationship with Patrick from the get go. After he blocked her calls while on a solo vacation to Amsterdam, the duo had briefly discussed seeing other people only to decide to remain together upon his return. Stassi explained their fight saying, “We were on the phone, and I actually tried to come onto him and he turned me down and I got angry … I was like, ‘Fine, I’m gonna go find somebody else.’”

Stassi’s party, which included an eclectic mix of ranch dressing fountains, cardboard boxes of pizza, and gorey dolls, appeared to be going well … at first. When Patrick showed up, however, Stassi seemed uneasy, commenting that she wasn’t sure if he’d appear at all. Later, when talking to Stassi’s friends Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, Patrick divulged, “[Stassi] can bang other dudes, but she can’t date other guys.”

Stassi Admits To Adderall Use On Her Birthday

Stassi then appeared visibly upset after Katie tried and failed to urge the birthday girl to take a shot of tequila off of their friend Arielle’s thong-clad butt. After storming out, Stassi explained in a testimonial that she had been anxious all night due to her relationship woes with Patrick. “To be honest, I’m really f—ked up on adderall and tequila,” she admitted.

Stassi Walks Out On $1400 Bar Tab

The birthday girl, in full bloody gore makeup, then left her own party in tears. Katie then revealed the following day that she had to pay Stassi’s $1,400 bar tab, because “she ran out of the place.”

Considering Patrick and Stassi ended their relationship two months after her birthday, with him dumping her on their four-year anniversary, it’s clear now that there was serious trouble brewing.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

