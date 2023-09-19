Vanna White will continue to remain a staple on Wheel of Fortune until 2026.

White, 66, signed a two-year contract extension for the 2025-26 season, Sony Pictures Television announced on Tuesday, September 19. According to TMZ, her new deal includes a “substantial pay increase.”

White’s previous deal with the game show was for the 2023-24 season, which is longtime host Pat Sajak’s final season. With White’s new deal, she’ll remain alongside new host Ryan Seacrest for his first two seasons.

“I love Vanna White. I’ve known Vanna for a long time,” Seacrest, 48, said in an interview with Fortune earlier this month. “We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her.”

In June, Sajak, 76, announced he would exit Wheel of Fortune after hosting the show for more than 40 years with his final episodes airing in September. Following his announcement, White penned a touching message for her colleague.

“When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” she responded via Twitter at the time. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!”

Rumors swirled that White would also be leaving the series alongside Sajak, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June that wasn’t the case.

“There’s no truth to the rumors that with Pat’s retirement, Wheel of Fortune plans on eliminating Vanna in any way, shape or form,” an insider close to production explained at the time. “They’re currently in negotiations with Vanna.” Multiple outlets reported that White earned $3 million a year and allegedly hadn’t received a raise in nearly two decades.

Around the same time, Seacrest was announced as Sajak’s successor. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a press release. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”