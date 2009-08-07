Victoria Beckham: I Want to Be the “Nice Judge” on Idol

Victoria Beckham doesn't feel guilty about filling Paula Abdul's seat at the judges' table during American Idol's Denver auditions on Friday.

"You know, I don't," she told Ryan Seacrest in an interview on his KIIS-FM radio show this morning. "I'm a spiritual person, and I believe you get back what you put out there, and I hope she does something that's bigger and better, and I hope she's going to be happy. And she's great so she's going to be good at whatever she does."

Posh Spice, 35 — who will appear in one episode of Season 9 — said she couldn't turn down the opportunity, which came one day after Abdul announced she wasn't returning.

"I am beyond excited!" Beckham said. "When I got the phone call, I just couldn't believe it. I feel like I got the best job that there is… I'm still grinning from ear to ear, and I'm going to try hard to pout and not shatter the illusion that I'm a moody cow, but I don't know if I can — I'm just so happy."

Beckham, who has brought her family — husband David Beckham and sons Brooklyn, 10, Romeo, 6, and Cruz, 4 — to watch the show, joked that despite her stoic demeaner, she plans to maintain Abdul's dynamic as the "really sweet" judge.

"I want to be nice to people," she said. "I know how it feels to be stood there and be judged and how it can feel when nerves get the better of you, and I don't want to shatter anybody's dream. But at the same time, there's nothing wrong with a little bit of constructive criticism. It's doing it nicely, because even those that are bad, they don't know that they're bad and who am I to shatter that?"

She is also anxious to sit alongside Simon Cowell. "He is the only man in the music industry who turned down the Spice Girls and said, 'We would never work,'" she revealed. "But I have so much respect for him… I like the fact that he's honest. I think he's very funny. He has a very tongue-in-cheek British sense of humor, which I have to, so I'm looking forward to a little bit of banter. I hope he does give me a little bit of a hard time. I feed off of that."

