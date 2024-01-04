Daniella Monet is back in her “Trina Vega era.”

Monet, 34, took Us back to 2010 while singing “Chicago,” a song that her Victorious character, Trina Vega, performed during season 1 of the show. “This is the kind of energy we’re taking into 2024 baby,” she said via TikTok on Tuesday, January 2, before belting out the lyrics. Monet danced around a gym while recreating choreography from Trina’s play, Trina! A One Woman Show.

Monet concluded the video by doing a cartwheel and a split. “I didn’t even know I could do the splits,” she said while giggling.

“In my Trina Vega era,” she captioned the post. “Authentic. Quirky. Living life.” Celebrity friends and fans laughed with Monet in her comments section.

“Hahahaha Daniella I can’t 😂,” costar Victoria Justice praised, adding, “Forever iconic 🙌🏼😘.” Another fan commented, “This has fueled me for the rest of the year,” to which Monet replied, “This is what I want to hear 🤩.” A third social media user begged Monet for “more” Traina content. “TRINA VEGA IS ICONIC!! YOU ARE ICONIC,” the fan gushed.

@daniellamonet In my Trina Vega era. Authentic. Quirky. Living life. Also, if you havent heard, Digest annual subscriptions are $30 OFF starting TODAY- for a limited time!!!! ♬ original sound – daniellamonet

This isn’t the first time the Nickelodeon star has recreated Trina’s “Chicago.” In 2019, while performing in the Windy City, she surprised fans by singing the song on stage. The crowd roared with excitement as she played a video of her character from the episode.

In addition to Monet, Justice, 30 — who played Trina’s younger sister, Tori Vega — has also delighted fans with a throwback Victorious moment. Last month, she took to TikTok to share that she still has the zombie mask her character wore during season 1 of the sitcom.

At the time, she wore the mask while duetting with a fan who went viral for claiming her foaming skincare facial resembled Tori’s monster look.

“I STILL HAVE THE ACTUAL MASK i wore when i was 17!!!!!!” Justice captioned the post. “Long live #torithezombie 🙏🏼 #victorious.”

Other Victorious stars include Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies and Avan Jogia. The cast has remained close through the years and even reunited in 2015.

Gillies, 30, and Grande, 30, go back to 2008, when they met on Broadway. The two have since starred in music videos together and have shared sweet tributes about each other via social media.

In July 2023, Grande celebrated Gillies’ birthday with a meaningful social media post.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful, brilliant, talented, funniest person I’ve ever met in my life @lizgillz,” she captioned a photo of them together. “You have made my heart so unfathomably happy and whole these past 16 years! Absolutely everything and also, absolutely nothing has changed. I love you more than words can possibly express and I hope we can be best friends in every life.”

Victorious aired from 2010 to 2013 and tells the story of high school students attending a performing arts school.