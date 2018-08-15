They’re gonna rock all night. The MTV Video Music Awards has procured an all-star performance lineup for the 2018 ceremony, airing Monday, August 20.

Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Post Malone and Panic! at the Disco are set to perform during the main event. Cardi B will open the show with her first performance since welcoming baby Kulture with husband Offset in July. Jennifer Lopez will also take the VMAs stage for the first time since 2001 to celebrate receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Minaj, fresh off the release of her new album Queen, will be performing from a “special remote” location in New York during the broadcast.

Meanwhile, the Backstreet Boys, Bazzi and Bryce Vine will show off their musical talents during the red carpet pre-show. This portion will be hosted by Terrence J, Paul Delvecchio (a.k.a. DJ Pauly D), Vinny Guadagnino and Nessa and will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Several newer artists — including Hayley Kiyoko, Jessie Reyez, PRETTYMUCH, Juice Wrld and Bazzi — will be given a chance to shine on the VMA Push Artist stage. Push Artist of the Year is a new category at the award show, designated for up-and-coming artists. MTV recognizes these new musicians each month, but only one out of 15 will receive the honor at the ceremony.

Cardi B is the most nominated artist this year, leading with 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Best New Artist. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are up for eight awards, including Video of the Year.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air on MTV Monday, August 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

