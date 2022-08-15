The party is getting bigger! MTV announced another round of performers for the 2022 Video Music Awards — and the show is shaping up to be one of the most memorable in VMAs history.

The network added four additional acts to the ceremony’s lineup on Monday, August 15: Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Blackpink and Måneksin. Previously announced performers include J Balvin, Anitta, Kane Brown, Panic! at the Disco, Khalid and Marshmello.

The event — airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 28 — will mark Blackpink’s first time performing at a U.S. awards show. The ensemble made history in 2020 as the first K-pop girl group to take home a Moon Person when they won Song of Summer for “How You Like That.” This year, the quartet is nominated in the Best Metaverse Performance category.

Lizzo, 34, meanwhile, is up for Artist of the Year as well as Song of the Year, Best Pop and Video for Good for her single “About Damn Time.” The Grammy winner is set to perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album, Special, which dropped last month.

Eurovision alums Måneskin made their VMAs debut at last year’s ceremony, but this year their two nods — in Best New Artist and Best Alternative — have made them the first Italian act to be nominated in a main category.

Harlow, 24, also appeared at the 2021 VMAs alongside Lil Nas X, but his 2022 performance will mark his first solo outing on the show. The Kentucky native is tied with the “Old Town Road” rapper, 23, and Kendrick Lamar for most nominations this year, with seven nods each. Harlow has never won a Moon Person before, but he was previously nominated for three trophies.

The newly announced performers will also join Nicki Minaj, who will sing a medley of her biggest hits while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which is the VMAs equivalent of a lifetime achievement trophy. No one has received the honor since 2019, when Missy Elliott accepted the award in a ceremony that was also hosted in New Jersey.

“I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs!” the “Starships” rapper, 39, wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “You DO NOT !!!! I REPEAT!!!! You do NOTTTTTT want to miss my performance.”

Previous recipients of the Video Vanguard Award include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears.

The 2022 VMAs will air on MTV Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!