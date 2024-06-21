Scheana Shay is clapping back at Vanderpump Rules viewers who are suggesting she is flip-flopping between Ariana Madix and Lala Kent.

“I’ve been reading different perspectives and I see people saying I’m backpedaling,” Scheana, 39, said on the Friday, June 21, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “Because it’s like, God forbid I say one thing in support of Ariana. And they’re like, ‘You’re backpedaling.’ No, I’ve gotten perspective. I’ve seen the season, time has passed.”

During season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana was aligned with Lala and cast members who were struggling with Ariana for not forgiving Tom Sandoval after he cheated with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. However, after Lala came for Ariana when filming wrapped, Scheana defended Ariana.

“I’ve had conversations with Ariana, conversations with Lala and conversations with production. Like things just do change,” Scheana argued on Friday.

During the season 11 finale, which aired in May, Lala shocked viewers when she broke the fourth wall by slamming Ariana for not filming with Sandoval. Lala continued to throw digs on various podcast appearances and aftershows where she accused Ariana of not pulling her weight.

“I’m going to be real about Ariana. She coasts through every single f–king season. And we are asking you to have one conversation with Tom Sandoval — the guy you shoved down our throats for so many years,” Lala said on an episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show in May. “That guy, who you still live with. We are asking you to have one conversation and you can’t do that?”

Scheana had previously defended Ariana from that take.

“I know Lala made a comment about Ariana just floating for a few seasons or not giving much,” Scheana said on her podcast earlier this month. “But I also know that Ariana was battling with depression for several years, and I think that she was giving her 100 percent.”

Scheana also praised Ariana for being authentic, adding, “She was doing the best she could — and whether people found that entertaining or not — that was just her living her truth and putting her mental health journey out there.”

On Friday’s episode, Scheana also discussed the fourth wall break aspect of the situation.

“One thing I noticed is people were saying they don’t like that the fourth wall is being broken. Because they liked being able to just watch a group of people who aren’t on the show because they’re on the show and talking to each other because it’s their job,” she noted. “And I was like, ‘Interesting.’ I thought this is gonna be so great for season 12 the fourth wall is down, but now I’m like, or do we build it back up?”

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is currently streaming on Peacock.