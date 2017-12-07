Ariel Anderson, Niche Caldwell, Kierra Douglas, Kaylin Jurrjens, Kesha Norman, Brandi Rhodes, Shuntel “Telli” Swift, Sincerely Ward and Hope Wiseman have joined together as the WAGS Atlanta and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the trailer.

In the video above, Kierra is balancing working at the studio with her sister Ariel — and butting heads — as well as staying at home with her husband, Harry Douglas. “Harry could be released at any moment,” she worriedly says in the trailer.

Model Niche also gets into it with her husband, Andre Caldwell, who is a free agent in the NFL. “You want me to cook, clean, do the laundry, do bath time, put him in the bed, after working a full day?” the mother-of-two asks her husband. “‘Cause I’m getting that check,” he responds.

Then there’s Telli and her longtime boyfriend, Deontay Wilder. In the trailer, the pair find out they’re expecting and couldn’t be more exited. However, she’s looking for some sort of long-term commitment from him and the pressure is on! “I don’t wanna be a baby mama,” she says to him. “I am a baby mama without no ring. Don’t you feel like it’s time? Step up!”

Last month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed the cast of the latest addition to the WAGS franchise. Here’s the tagline for the show: “We have a tight-knit circle. Once you’re connected, you are connected. Very glamorous, high class, exclusive, affluent. Atlanta is full of Georgia peaches … but they’re not all sweet. We are the South Mecca of it all.”

WAGS Atlanta premieres on E! Wednesday, January 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!