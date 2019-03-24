They seem to understand why! The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Lauren Ridloff explained their thoughts on why fans of the AMC series ship their characters ahead of the season nine penultimate episode on Sunday, March 24.

“When I was shooting some of the scenes with Norman, I have to say, it’s almost like [Butch] Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Ridloff, 40, who plays Connie, said during a panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles earlier this month when asked about why viewers are rooting for their platonic relationship to turn romantic. “We talked about that when shooting, and I agree with Norman, I think that it’s exciting and cool things are happening between Connie and Daryl and I think both are surprised at how well they work together.”

As for what makes them work, Ridloff detailed: “Both of them are leaders … Obviously, we don’t talk much. I do think that it definitely makes sense as a team and as a duo.”

Reedus, 50, for his part, noted that his character, Daryl, is “not really going to be with someone who’s like, ‘So what do you want for lunch?’ ‘What about the salad?’ He has to respect them.”

The Outcast alum added, “You see during the episodes they work together. He’s like, ‘Oh s–t, she can handle herself, she’s a leader.’ I think he has a lot of respect for her and he admires her.”

Reedus and Ridloff first sent fans into a frenzy when they ventured off together in the 911 “Bounty” episode earlier this year in hopes to rescue a discarded Whisperer baby together. Last year, Reedus hit on the possibility of romance booming in his character’s future.

“I think when it happens, it’s going to be a big deal,” he said in a July 2018 interview with TVLine. “I’m glad that we have played him the way we’ve played him. I think if we would have had some hot, steamy barn sex somewhere, it would be over and done [by now]. I don’t think he’s that type of a guy. I think he’s the type of guy that when he does it, he will be in love. He’ll fall in love. He wears his heart on his sleeve. Everything he means, he says. When he cares about somebody, he cares about them. Playing it in that direction is better than having an episode or a scene in one thing. I think it means more to him.”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

