Look who’s back! It’s been almost a year since Brad Pitt debuted his infamous cameo as the Jim Jefferies Show weatherman on the Comedy Central late-night show but on Tuesday, May 1, he returns with another hilariously awkward weather update and Us Weekly has the exclusive clip.

In the one-and-a-half minute clip, the 54-year-old Fury actor takes his position in front of the weather map to deliver the forecast in the same tan suit for the third time — but not before sharing a not-so-funny joke.

The late-night host, 41, begins the segment by introducing Pitt’s character, “Please welcome, once again: The Jim Jefferies show weatherman. Hey weatherman!” To which Pitt responds, “Hello, Jim. I know you get this all the time, but can I tell you a joke?”

“Didn’t we fire you?” Jefferies asks Pitt, who completely ignores the question. “Ok here it goes,” Pitt begins. “I was hanging out with LeBron James and he said ‘How’s the weather down there?’ because he’s tall and I said, ‘The same as it is up there, changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn.’”

Jefferies, who seems to be less than impressed with the joke, jabs back: “It’s the middle of the NBA playoffs. I think LeBron’s legacy will be just fine. Do you have a forecast for us, weatherman?”

The Fight Club star then begins his uneducated forecast: “Well, we’ve got sunshine in the west, the south, the east, and over here in the north the icecaps are melting and I am so, so scared, Jim?”

Pitt made his first appearance as the gloomy weatherman when he surprised fans with a report that poked fun at President Donald Trump in June 2017. “Things are going to be getting warmer, in, um, this area, and this area here,” he said at the time, pointing to the entire map in an attempt to mock Trump’s infamous decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

Pitt returned as the weatherman just one week later where he delivered more depressing news. “Well Jim, carbon monoxide is slowing turning our planet into an uninhabitable wasteland and half the population don’t believe it,” he said.

The Jim Jefferies Show airs on Comedy Central Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

