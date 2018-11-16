It’s Movember! During the month of November, men are challenged to grow a mustache, so Us Weekly figured why not challenge the king of the mustache, Geraldo Rivera, to a friendly game.

The Murder in the Family host is one of the few in Hollywood to have rocked the look successfully, but could he guess the others? We removed the mustache of seven different stars – including Paul Rudd, Joe Jonas and Johnny Depp – and challenged Rivera to pick which mustache matched the celebrity. To find out how he did, watch the video above!

Geraldo Rivera’s Murder in the Family airs on Reelz on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

