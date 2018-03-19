Watch Joy-Anna Duggar Go Into Labor on ‘Counting On’ Special 

Becoming a mom! Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed her first child with husband Austin Forsyth last month, and now fans have the chance to watch it all unfold.

In the clip from the Monday, March 19, special episode of Counting On, Joy-Anna’s mom, Michelle Duggar, heads Joy-Anna’s home after she learns her daughter is in labor. While Joy-Anna and her husband previously planned on having a home birth, her father, Jim Bob Duggar, announces to the rest of the family that they are headed to the hospital.

“Love you guys. Thank you for your prayers,” Joy-Anna says to the camera as she heads into her hospital room.

As previously reported, Joy-Anna, 20, gave birth to Gideon Martyn Forsyth on February 26. The family announced on their blog that he weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 22 inches long.

Joy-Anna announced she was pregnant back in August.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby,” Joy-Anna told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him. I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!”

Forsyth, 24, added, “I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring. It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. The special is set to air directly after at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!