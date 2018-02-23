Stars, stripes and spandex! Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer made history on February 11 in PyeongChang, South Korea, when he became the first U.S. man to medal in the singles luge race. But it wasn’t his fast speed that broke the internet.

The 29-year-old athlete, who makes his tight, spandex bodysuit look oh-so good, blew up online as his new fans took to Twitter to express their approval of his silver medal – and his good looks! Watch the video above to see the Massachusetts native read some of the most hilarious tweets about himself.

One of his biggest fans ended up being Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones. The comedian took to Twitter three times to express her love for the luger. In one tweet, she said, “He is fine as hell, I know that much. That’s for damn sure, Chris. Why don’t you luge on over here to my place?”

She even reacted to his mom who was cheering for her son on the sidelines. “This would be me if I had a kid that was in the Olympics,” Jones commented. “Especially if my son was that fine. Hey mama, hook me up with your son, boo.”

Another fan said Mazdzer could do no wrong, @NolanHenningson tweeted: “Chris Mazdzer could run me over with his luge and cut me in half in the process and I would say thank you.”

Unfortunately for Us, the 6-foot-1 athlete is taken. He told Us this week that he and girlfriend Mara Marian will be taking a big step soon: “I’m moving in [with her], so that’s a big test. We still have a couple tests to go through, but we’ll see.”

To see Mazdzer blush as he reads all the tweets, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!