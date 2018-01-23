The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, South Korea, are fast approaching and it just became more real: Team USA has unveiled their uniforms for the opening ceremony. Created by the designer who is synonymous with “All-American,” Ralph Lauren, the uniform consists of a parka and a bomber jacket, which have nifty heating elements that last for up to 11 hours. Also included in the look: slim jeans with moto-inspired seaming, an intarsia-knit wool sweater, a navy wool hat, a USA bandana, a leather belt, brown suede gloves and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

But even hotter than the looks is the Ralph Lauren social media campaign called “Heat the Way for Team USA.” For every “like” received on an Instagram, Twitter or Facebook post using the hashtag #HeatTheWayForTeamUSA until January 23, the brand will donate $1 to the United States Olympic Committee, up $100,000.