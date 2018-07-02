When you’re fighting for $1 million, all the rules are out the window … unless your host T.J. Lavin. In that case, you’re throwing all the twists at the cast. In Us Weekly’s exclusive trailer for The Challenge: Final Reckoning, the cast finds out that this game will be different than all others.

“If you have the guts to vote someone in, you better have the guts to take them out … yourself,” T.J. tells the cast in the preview. He also reveals that the double cross and the mercenaries will return for season 32. However, if the mercenaries win the challenge they’re brought in for, they get to replace the team they beat.

And then there are the hookups. During the extended trailer, Cara Maria Sorbello is seen cozying up to Big Brother alum Paulie Calafiore. That may be the reason Brad Fiorenza – who is partnered with Kyle Christie – physically gets between Paulie and the Geordie Shore alum, who was hooking up with Cara during last season of The Challenge. Paulie is heard yelling at Kyle to “step outside.”

This season’s teams is all pairs and your only partner is the person you likely trust the least. Some are forced to work with an ex – Tori Deal is with Derrick Henry and Britni Thornton is teamed up with rookie Chuck Mowry – while others must compete with a rival. Paulie is teamed up with his former Big Brother roommate Natalie Negrotti and Kailah Casillas is working with Kayleigh Morris, whose luggage she threw over the balcony during last season.

Johnny Bananas is also part of this season but his partner has not yet been revealed – and everyone knows he’s got a lot of enemies.

Suffice to say, the drama is coming to Final Reckoning. Season 32 of The Challenge airs on MTV Tuesday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

