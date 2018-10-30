New beginnings! The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are starting another chapter with their children, Will and Zoey, by moving to Florida!

The family of four start settling into their new home in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, October 30, episode of their hit TLC show.

“Moving is a big… It’s big to-do. It’s a big process, and I think once you realize that you’re not going to get through it all in one day, you kind of relax a little bit,” Bill, 44, notes. “We’ve gotten a lot done today. It’s time to relax, enjoy the fact that we’re in the house.”

He and Jen, also 44, decide to pop open a bottle of champagne and enjoy a day outside with their little ones to celebrate the big move from Houston, Texas.

“It’s gonna be probably a couple weeks of chaotic living, so we have this new pool, Will and Zoey love, love, love to swim, so I think that’s probably going to be our new favorite thing to do in this new house,” Jen explains in the clip of helping her children adjust to their new normal.

The physician smiles and snaps photos as her kids splash around and soak in the Florida sun, but still, there’s plenty of work to be done before the family feels totally content.

“Today is the first day in our new home,” Jen says. “A little bit of chaos for a while, but tomorrow is even crazier because we start the remodeling.”

The Little Couple airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

