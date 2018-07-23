Auction over. A listing for the waterboarding kit former Vice President Dick Cheney signed on Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime show Who Is America? has been removed from eBay.

“Colonel Erran Morad,” a.k.a. the 46-year-old actor’s Israeli anti-terrorist character from the new series, listed the dubious piece of American memorabilia on Sunday, July 23, ahead of the Showtime series’ second episode.

“Here is a rare opportunity to own a WATER BOARD BOTTLE SIGNED BY the Godfather of the sport – American war hero and all-round mensch, VICE-PRESIDENT DICK CHENEY,” the product description read, according to Deadline. The listing also said the product came with a money-back guarantee. “If this does not prevent your next major terrorist attack, return to us for [a] full refund,” the description added. Additionally, all proceeds from the sale would have gone to Amnesty International.

By noon on Monday, the autographed gallon jug was gone from the online marketplace. Showtime, eBay and Cohen have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Who Is America? is a seven-episode show designed to “explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation,” according to Showtime. The episode featuring Cheney aired on Sunday, July 22.

In that installment, Cohen’s character Morad interviews Cheney as he gets the former veep to autograph the water jug.

“You started so many wars — Afghanistan, Iraq 1, Iraq 2 — which was your favorite war and why?” Morad asks.

“Oh, I think it was what we did in Desert Storm, I really do,” the 77-year-old politician replies. “I never thought of it as having a favorite war.”

Who Is America? airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.

