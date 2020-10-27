Wayne Brady Performs Opening Number on ‘Let’s Make a Deal Primetime’

Primetime! Let’s Make a Deal is set to air three special episodes in primetime to celebrate essential workers — and host Wayne Brady can’t contain his excitement.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, October 27, episode of Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, the comedian opens the show with a musical number, referencing CBS’ usual nightly programming.

“This ain’t no gritty crime drama,” he begins. “No being voted off the island, that ain’t what we do. But you’re gonna love us like Bob loves Abishola.”

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey also makes an appearance after a fake contestant confuses them. “That’s not me, that’s Drew. I’m a brother, he’s a white dude!” Brady says. (The Price Is Right is also airing three primetime episodes.)

Let’s Make a Deal, which first aired in the ‘60s, returned to CBS in 2009.

“You’ve got us instead of Young Sheldon. Emmy voters, please remember!” Brady sings in the premiere.

CBS announced plans for special episodes of Let’s Make a Deal Primetime and The Price Is Right At Night earlier this month. During Tuesday’s episode, the contestants will be made up of front line and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the Monday, November 2, primetime editions, celebrities, including the cast of CBS’ The Neighborhood, will play the iconic game shows. And finally, during the Monday, December 21, episode, Let’s Make A Deal Primetime will be decked out of the holiday season and include The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan.

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime airs on ABC Tuesday, October 27, at 9 p.m. after The Price Is Right At Night.