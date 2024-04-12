Israeli actress Moran Rosenblatt, who recently starred on Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones, is ready to ditch her dramatic acting history and dive into dark comedy.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been cast in super dramatic roles, which is part of my personality, but not all of it,” Rosenblatt, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively. “As a writer, for instance, I write dark comedies, like the short film I just shot. I’d love to go in that direction as an actress as well.”

The actress teased that we may be seeing her in a dark comedy sooner than we think. “I’m already on it, as I’m writing a TV series to hopefully act in too,” she said. “I hope I do well in that genre and don’t disappoint y’all.”

Rosenblatt — who was named a “Rising Star” in the latest edition of Us — may be a Hollywood newcomer, but she has been making waves in her native Israel for years. Crowned by Us as “The Crossover,” Rosenblatt received the equivalent of a Best Actress Oscar in Israel in 2015 for her performance in Wedding Doll. Now, she’s turning her attention to Hollywood with a scene-stealing performance in We Were the Lucky Ones, costarring Joey King and Logan Lerman.

Related: TV Reboots and Revivals: A Full Guide to What’s Coming It looks like you can go home again! Over the past few years, television has been overtaken by returning shows long (and not-so-long) after cancellation. From sitcoms and game shows to dramas and cartoons, the list of TV reboots and revivals is a long one. While some series, including Frasier and True Blood have only […]

“I spent eight months with the most talented cast and crew the industry has to offer. They have become my closest friends,” she told Us of working on the miniseries, which follows a Jewish family’s story of survival during World War II. “I have to say that in a weird way, I am humbled I got to act and somehow experience the worst period of time the Jewish people have suffered.”

While Rosenblatt may be a newcomer in Hollywood, she is a longtime admirer of some of the industry’s greats — including some of the leading filmmakers in dark comedy.

“My two favorite directors nowadays are Yorgos Lanthimos and Ruben Östlund. The Lobster and Force Majeure blew my mind and I’ve been fascinated with their work ever since,” she told Us. “It would be a dream to work with them.”

Related: Hollywood Actors Turned Directors: Denzel Washington, Olivia Wilde, Ben Affleck ... Lights, camera, action! From Denzel Washington to Ben Affleck, many actors seamlessly made the switch from being in front of the camera to behind it — but it wasn’t always as easy as it looked. While making her 2019 directorial debut, Booksmart, Olivia Wilde remembered getting really “terrible advice” from a fellow actor turned director […]

Lanthimos, 50, who was recently nominated for Best Director and Best Picture at the Oscars for his film Poor Things, incorporates experimental and absurdist dark humor in his films. Östlund, 49, is also known for his psychological and satirical black comedies — most recently, his Oscar-nominated 2022 film, Triangle of Sadness.

However, Rosenblatt fangirled the most over TV’s queen of dark comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The British actress created, wrote and starred on Fleabag, known for breaking the fourth wall to provide comedic commentary to the audience throughout the often traumatic and dark situations her character faces. Waller-Bridge, 38, won three Emmys, two Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA for Fleabag.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge is everything,” Rosenblatt told Us. “I’d like to stick a straw in her mind and drink it every morning.”