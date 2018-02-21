Wendy Williams did not hold back about Fergie’s performance of the national anthem at the Sunday, February 18, NBA All-Star Game. The singer’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” generated a lot of opinions and reactions, and the TV host joined in with her take on her show on Tuesday, February 20.

The Black Eyed Peas singer, 42, received major backlash on social media and she apologized with a statement the following day, but Williams thought it was unnecessary. “I’m sorry. I don’t feel like Fergie needed to apologize to anybody,” Williams, 53, said. “You did it, you’ve done it and that’s that.”

“To me, she didn’t need to apologize. This will go away by next week,” Williams added. “Maybe she apologized to gain sympathy, I have no idea. Fergs, you’re the best.”

The TV host stayed on the topic, saying that some singers can’t sing live without the assistance of auto-tune and that the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” songstress is one of them. “There are only a few people who can sing raw dog, and Fergie is not one,” Wendy said. “She needs auto-tune. Jen Lopez needs auto-tune. Janet [Jackson] needs auto-tune. Beyoncé needs auto-tune.”

The daytime TV personality continued, “Adele, Aretha, Celine, Dionne Warwick and Mariah. They need nothing. They sing raw dog, you know?”

Fergie opted for a jazz-inspired version of the national anthem for her All-Star performance. The singer defended her choice in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, February 19. “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem,” she told Us, “and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA.”

