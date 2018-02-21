Jimmy Kimmel Explains His ‘Smiling’ Reaction to Fergie’s National Anthem Performance

Fergie’s disastrous performance of the national anthem at the Sunday, February 18, NBA All-Star game generated meme-worthy reactions from the crowd. Jimmy Kimmel, for one, was caught on camera giggling at the the singer’s jazz-inspired rendition.

“The reason I was smiling is because I love the national anthem so much,” the late-night host explained on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Then my phone just started buzzing . . . and I was like, ‘Oh, I think I might have been on camera.’”

Meanwhile, Kimmel, 50, did have one tip for the former Black Eyed Peas member. “Here’s the things about taking risks,” he told the audience. “When it comes to the national anthem, don’t. Don’t take risks when you’re doing brain surgery, don’t take risks when you’re driving a school bus or singing the national anthem. Just regular is fine.”

But being the good-natured guy that he is, Kimmel added that American’s don’t know how Francis Scott Key wanted the patriotic song to be sung.

“Maybe he wanted it to be sexy. Same thing with our neighbors up north,” quipped Kimmel. “Maybe their national anthem is supposed to be ‘Oh, Canada,’” he added in a sultry tone.

Fergie received immense backlash on social media for her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Even Khloé Kardashian’ chimed in, tweeting: “This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone?”

The pop star defended her artistry in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday. “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem,” she told Us, “and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA.

