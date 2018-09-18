A newcomer like no other! Westworld stars Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Ben Barnes are looking forward to welcoming Aaron Paul to the hit HBO series.

“I think it’s great,” Harris, 67, exclusively told Us Weekly, of Paul’s addition during the 2018 Emmys on Monday, September 17. “He’s a wonderful actor, cool guy, so I’m not sure what his character will be, but the more, the better.”

Wright, 52, played coy at the HBO afterparty when asked about the Breaking Bad alum’s role. “If you slap me your email address, I’ll send you the first script,” he joked.

But Barnes, 37, had more to share than his costars. “It just got very exciting, very exciting. I love Breaking Bad and, you know, I’ve met Aaron a few times and I think he’d be such an exciting addition. He’s such a kind of unexpected addition to that cast. I wouldn’t have predicted that,” he told Us on the golden carpet. “When new people are cast that you already know their body of work, you kind of … it’s a catalyst for speculation. I wonder if he’s going to be security at the park or I wonder if he’s going to be a host himself. I wonder what role he’ll be. You can’t ever imagine it as well as the creators of the show can.”

Paul confirmed his new gig on Thursday, September 13, with a teasey tweet. “I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores,” he wrote, a nod to Evan Rachel Wood’s character Dolores Abernathy. “Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworld.”

Meanwhile, the sci-fi series had more reasons to celebrate at Monday’s ceremony. Thandie Newton won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Maeve Millay. Harris and Wright were also both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Wood was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

HBO has yet to set a premiere date for Westworld season 3.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!