It’s hard enough for Us to get over the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics. So can you imagine how tough it is for Team USA athletes?

Stars like Simone Biles, Noah Lyles and Ilona Maher have spent their whole lives building up to those three weeks in Paris. In a flash it was all over and time for Team USA to head home — hopefully with a medal or four to stretch their baggage allowance to its limits.

So, what do these world-famous athletes actually do when it’s all over?

Let’s take a look at what some of the most high-profile athletes of the Paris Olympic Games have been up to since the spectacular closing ceremony.

Simone Biles

After sleeping on cardboard for a few weeks, there’s nothing quite as alluring as the thought of your own bed. Unfortunately, Biles doesn’t have one yet — her dream home with husband Jonathan Owens is still under construction! Following a night of partying hard in Paris with her fellow Team USA athletes, Biles flew home and headed straight to the construction site to see how things were going, sharing the work in progress via her Instagram Stories. Biles has also been reunited with her beloved dogs, Lilo and Rambo (who have been enjoying their own vacation while their parents were in Paris), and Owens.

Ilona Maher

Maher’s profile during the Olympics has risen way more than the rugby sevens bronze medalist could have imagined. The Times in London declared that the social media star could be “the woman to help rugby crack America.” Maher has been reveling in her new-found fame; she went straight from celebrating her birthday at the closing ceremony to appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers looking uber-glam.

Suni Lee

@maiphammy not her selling it out 😭😭 @suni also yall this hair color gtg ♬ original sound – maiphammy

After winning the world (and Olympic judges) over with her amazing gymnastics, Lee has been enjoying reconnecting with her friends. Lee popped up on the TikTok of beauty and travel influencer Mai Pham trying out beauty looks within hours of arriving home.

Tom Daley

Soon after the games were over, the Team Great Britain diver announced his retirement from the sport. But if you enjoyed seeing him in his Speedos, don’t panic. He’s launched a new “don’t drink and dive” campaign which sees him showing off some extremely eye-catching crocheted swimmers.

Zhou Yaqin

Remember that cute Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin?

After winning the Olympic silver medal, she has returned to her parents’ home for a vacation.

Of course, you can’t call it a vacation.

Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents.👍pic.twitter.com/MNy7rHLvh2 pic.twitter.com/r15StYuJTO — ShanghaiPanda (@thinking_panda) August 13, 2024

How’s this for crashing back down to earth? Chinese gymnast Zhou won a silver medal in the balance beam but was pulling a shift at her parents’ restaurant within hours of arriving back home.

Noah Lyles

Noah lyles didn’t have Covid when he won the 100 but suddenly did when he lost the 200 now he’s in the club dancing lmao im crying pic.twitter.com/lsnR8LoVJQ — John (@iam_johnw) August 12, 2024

The incredible 100m gold medalist Lyles has been recovering from Covid since it took him out of the Games. A video shared via X showed Lyles at a closing ceremony after-party in Paris. Lyles had tested negative and was partying hard. And his dancing is almost as legendary as his sprinting.