Missing the Olympics? Us too. It hasn’t even been 48 hours since Tom Cruise brought the Paris closing ceremony to a spectacular climax, but we’re struggling. How did we break up the workday before we could take sneaky peeks at the triathlon? What did we scroll on social media before there were endless TikToks to devour about the chocolate muffins in the Olympic Village? And what even is life without that Aussie breakdancer in it?

The Paris 2024 Olympics came when we really needed them. The world can be a tough place and the news is often hard to digest, but the Olympics were joyful to watch, seeing thousands of incredible athletes from all over the world going out there, giving it their all, supporting each other and having the time of their lives. We loved the diverse bodies, the niche sports, the celeb spectators, the gossip, the romance, the memes, the hair and, of course, the medals. Letting go is hard. We’re not ready. Snoop Dogg probably isn’t either.

We’re calling what we’re experiencing the OWS (Olympics Withdrawal Syndrome), and as the name suggests, it can be painful. If you’re suffering from a bad case of the OWS too, the good news is that you’re not alone — and there is help out there.

Be Patient: The Paralympics Are Coming!

Right now, we like to think there’s someone frantically vacuuming the bedrooms in the Olympic Village, someone else knocking up thousands of muffins and a whole team subtly tweaking the branding on any unsold merch, all in preparation for the fact that THE PARALYMPICS START IN TWO WEEKS!

So hang in there, maybe take a little vacation if you can (that’s what many of the athletes are doing too), and before you know it, you’ll have 10 days of wheelchair basketball, blind football and para athletics to get invested in. In fact, there are 22 sports in total and 4,400 athletes from around the world. If you welled up, jumped on the couch and shouted at the TV whenever anyone triumphed over adversity in the Olympics, just wait until you see these guys compete.

Starting August 29, all Paralympics events will be streamed on the Peacock app, along with live coverage on NBC, CNBC and USA Network, as well as the official Paralympics YouTube channel and International Paralympic Committee website.

Start Training for L.A. 2028

Where does confidence end and delusion begin? Frankly, who cares! Around 40 percent of Americans say they believe they have what it takes to compete in the Olympics. You can laugh and roll your eyes, or you can be one of them and maybe even find a whole new hobby that enriches your life.

OK, OK, so Olympians are pretty much superhuman and have been training THEIR WHOLE LIVES, but it’s perfectly possible to get into and even master a new sport or skill whether you’re 15, 35 or 65. So, you probably won’t make it to L.A. 2028, but what if your future new best friend is out there desperately wishing they could find an artistic swimming partner? Or maybe the love of your life has just signed up for your local track club? Or perhaps you would simply enjoy huge benefits to your physical and mental health if you got into surfing, cycling or rugby? There’s only one way to find out!

If you have kids who are excited, even better! Let them give that new sport a chance. But if it happens to be dressage, our condolences. It looks expensive.

Related: All of the Must-See Photos From the 2024 Paris Olympics The 2024 Paris Olympics have created several picture-perfect moments since kicking off on July 26. Perhaps the most viral snap came during the third round of the men’s surfing competition on July 29. After completing a barrel ride in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soared in the air and pointed his finger toward the […]

Throw a Costume Party

Admit it, you just really want a sparkly leotard. But if it’s not appropriate attire for your office, you might be wondering how you can justify such a purchase. Perfect solution: throw an Olympics-themed costume party! Chances are, your friends and family are missing the Olympics too, so would jump at the chance to show their appreciation.

There are so many fun options. You can be Simone Biles parading around in patriotic sequins, Ilona Maher killing it in a rugby top and bright red lipstick, Raygun throwing kangaroo shapes in an oversize green tracksuit or even, if you meet certain qualifications, pole vault guy doing … well, you know.

You can even play Olympics-themed games too, but please note: archery and alcohol are not a good mix.

Fire Up a Classic Sports Movie

If we had to pinpoint what it is that’s most special about the Olympics, it’s the feeling that seemingly ordinary humans can do extraordinary superhuman things and how, in the process, we get to witness and experience a powerful cocktail of emotions: pride, determination, awe, bravery, love, confidence and sometimes anger and disappointment too.

The good news is there are a multitude of great movies that have this formula nailed as well. Much like at the Olympics themselves, the best ones take a sport you previously had zero interest in and make it utterly compelling, whether via humor, tragedy, romance or all three. If it’s been a while since you watched Cool Runnings, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Rocky, Bend It Like Beckham or A League of Their Own, now is the time. And yes, Bring It On absolutely counts.