Australian breakdancer Raygun has heard the criticisms of her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics — and she’s not feeding the trolls.

The Olympian and university lecturer, real name Rachael Gunn, responded to critics of her decision to wear Australia’s green-and-yellow tracksuits while performing at the Olympics’ inaugural breaking competition.

“Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the b-boys wear tomorrow,” Gunn shared via Instagram on Friday, August 10.

Gunn was level-headed about her drubbing across three rounds of breaking. She lost all three of her one-on-one matches by a combined score of 54-0. After the event, Gunn told reporters that she “represents art” and knows that sometimes that won’t land with the judges.

“What I wanted to do was come out here and do something new and different and creative – that’s my strength, my creativity,” she said. “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage?”

Gunn, 36, told Yahoo that her “style is not as suited to these events.” The women’s event was won by Japan’s Ami Yuasa, who performs as B-Girl Ami.

The head of Australia’s Olympic team commented on the mockery that Gunn faced in a press conference on Saturday, August 10. Chef de Mission Anna Meares defended Gunn’s place in the Olympics and her commitment to the sport.

“I love Rachael, and I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing,” Meares said. “Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team. She has represented the Olympic team, the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm. And I absolutely love her courage. I love her character, and I feel very disappointed for her, that she has come under the attack that she has.”

The former Olympic cyclist noted that Gunn had come to the Games by beating out all of her Australian competition and credited the university lecturer for her dedication to the sport.

“In 2008, she was locked in a room crying being involved in a male-dominated sport as the only woman, and it took great courage for her to continue on and fight for her opportunity to participate in a sport that she loved,” said Meares. “That got her to winning the Olympic qualifying event to be here in Paris. She is the best breakdancer female that we have for Australia.”