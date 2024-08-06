The Olympics are not about hair but epic human achievements, teamwork, pride, humility and community. However, it’s also hard to ignore the athletes who are not only at the top of their sport but also their hair game.

From patriotic braids to unexpected mullets, the 2024 Paris Olympics is the ultimate lookbook of quirky, eye-catching hairstyles that may or may not enhance athletic performance but definitely grab the world’s attention.

Maybe it’s because Paris is the fashion capital of the world, so competitors have decided to up the ante when it comes to style. Maybe it’s because this new generation of international athletes have grown up with access to YouTube hair tutorials. Or maybe these superhuman talents have realized that, in a world where very few stars are genuine household names, making their look as memorable as their performance is a great way to stand out.

There’s also the fact that when you grow up sporty, having fun with your hair might not be a priority, so the Olympics is a great opportunity for self-expression. You know that there are millions of eyes and cameras on you, so you might as well make an effort! It’s just like your wedding day, only sweatier…

Whatever the reasons, we’re here for it. We’ve picked out a few of our favorite hair looks from the games so far:

Sunisa Lee (USA)

There are strict rules in gymnastics about having your hair pinned back (nobody wants to get their ponytail tangled around a balance beam), but superstar Lee has found a way to stick to protocol while sprinkling in a little eye-catching detail — a subtle but cute braided bun.

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)

Richardson, who picked up the silver medal for the women’s 100 meters on Saturday, August 3, said that perfecting her hair and makeup for the track gave her a confidence boost. “My lane is my catwalk,” she recently told Vogue. “We glam up! We put it on! When we step forward we’re ready no matter what. Look good, feel good, do good. That all relates to the mental aspect, the emotional aspect and ultimately the physical.”

Noah Lyles (USA)

It’s not just the women who can have fun experimenting — 100-meter men’s gold medallist Lyles likes to mix it up too! It’s good to know it’s possible to stay speedy and streamlined while giving your hair a little extra pizzazz, right?

Trinity Rodman (USA)

This has got to be one of our favorite looks of the games so far. How cool were Trinity Rodman’s long, pink, very mermaid-y braids during the women’s soccer games? The USWNT player added the rosy color just a couple weeks before the Olympics. She has styled her tresses into a flowing ponytail, woven the tiny braids into two french braids and even topped them with a beret when she arrived in France.

Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Great Britain)

Sprinter Lansiquot is another athlete who takes pride in looking good on the track — especially because her strict training schedule means she doesn’t have much of a social life to dress up for. “As someone who doesn’t go out that much, I really enjoy doing a full face of makeup for race day, it’s like having a big event to prep for,” she told Grazia. “I have a Pinterest board and I’ll save eyeliner and hair looks that tie in the new season colors. It’s a really fun way to add a different kind of excitement to preparation for the race, and it keeps my internal pressure low while externally I’m dialed into the season.”

Anna Cockrell (USA)

Hurdler Cockrell has experimented with a variety of different looks over the years, but for Paris she has cut her curls short — and also says that doing her hair is an important part of her prep process. “It’s a time for me to be very intentional and be alone and listen to a podcast or listen to music and just be with myself and have a task versus laying in bed and being nervous,” she told NBC. “I feel a lot freer with my short hair. I like to go into a race feeling fresh.”

Louie Hinchliffe (Great Britain)

Described as “the fastest mullet in the world,” sprinter Hinchliffe has attracted almost as much attention for his hair as for his impressive running. The 22-year-old also rocks safety pin earrings, so we’d love to see more of his off-duty style.

Jazmin Sawyers (Great Britain)

“My favorite way to compete is wearing my hair in two buns,” long jumper Sawyers told Grazia. “I love this part of it; when I look good, I feel more confident, and confidence is half the battle in competition.” It seems beauty is a crucial ingredient in many athletes’ recipe for success.

Melissa Jefferson (USA)

How cute is Jefferson’s big blue bow? The 23-year-old rocked the look when she won bronze in the 100-meter race.

Akoko Komlanvi (Togo)

Komlanvi, a rower, is one of a number of athletes who’ve opted to nod to their country’s flag colors — and when your country’s flag is yellow, red and green, it makes for a very fun and fresh look that stands out on the murky water.

Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain)

This middle distance runner, who won gold for Team GB in the women’s 800 meters on Monday (August 5), has one of those swishy, blonde ponytails that all the most athletic girls had in high school. “My mantra on race day is ‘look good, feel good,’” she says. “My beauty routine is all part of helping me get ready to compete and I love it! My blonde hair really stands out on the track and I love to race when my hair is long and curly. A hair wand and some gel are all it takes. The track is our stage to perform on and a chance to showcase our individuality.”

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)

Many of the track and field events have been all about the braids, and high jumper Mahuchikh’s were among the most stylish. Spending time on her hair has become a tradition for the athlete, another way to find focus and calm her pre-competition nerves. It clearly works; she got gold!

Coco Gauff (USA)

Tennis can be a pretty serious sport (just ask John McEnroe), but Coco Gauff added a subtle hint of playfulness and patriotism to the game with her stunning red, white and blue braids.

Tori Franklin (USA)

Another athlete who enthusiastically embraced the red, white and blue vibe, but sadly, Franklin’s spectacular flying locks didn’t give her the extra boost she needed to make it through to the triple jump finals.

Worthy de Jong (Netherlands)

Dutch basketball player de Jong loves to experiment with quirky styles — he’s previously rocked a leopard print dye job, but he opted for bleach and blue to stand out for his country at the Olympics.

Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick (USA)

We love that so many women playing male-dominated sports are showing once again that you can be a tough athlete who means business while still enjoying making your hair look cute too. Rugby Sevens star Sedrick’s braided updo, topped with a patriotic scrunchie, is one of the prettiest looks of the games so far.