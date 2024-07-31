No one is having more fun at the Paris Olympics than Snoop Dogg.

“I’m in Paris doing color commentary for the Olympics,” Snoop, 52, told Vogue in a YouTube interview published on Tuesday, July 30. “[I’m] also hanging out, having a good time and bringing a little bit of Snoop Dogg flavor to Paris.”

The legendary rapper was tapped to be a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock’s live broadcast of the Olympics. While reporting on the athletes’ paths to the podium, Snoop proved himself as Team USA’s No. 1 cheerleader.

At volleyball, gymnastics and tennis events, Snoop rocked custom USA T-shirts that featured the faces of Kelly Cheng, Simone Biles and Coco Gauff, respectively.

“Snoop has good fashion,” Gauff, 20, captioned an Instagram Story pic of the musician in the stands.

Keep scrolling for a full recap of Snoop’s best moments at the Paris Olympics:

Carrying the Torch

Snoop had a special role in the opening ceremony as one of the torchbearers in the official relay.

“I felt like Muhammad Ali. I found out that when you hold the torch, you’re a peace messenger,” he gushed in an NBC interview at the end of the procession. “I was waving, shaking hands, kissing the babies — doing what I do, you understand me? Putting my foot in the pavement, letting the people know that we’re here. We’re here for peace, love, unity and great sportsmanship.”

No. 1 Simone Biles Fan

Snoop showed his support for Biles, 27, at the women’s gymnastics all-around qualifiers. He wore a T-shirt adorned with a large photo of Biles underneath a patriotic tracksuit.

All in on Swimming

Snoop has been a fixture at several swim meets, including the men’s 4×100-meter relay. He watched the race, in which the U.S. won gold, alongside the wife of star swimmer Caeleb Dressel.

Trading Pins

One of the hallmarks of the Games is that athletes can trade pins denoting their respective countries. Snoop came prepared with his own pin, which featured a cartoon version of himself blowing smoke rings out of the iconic Olympic rings. Gauff was one of the lucky athletes to receive the limited edition bauble.

“Hey Mr. Snoop, thank you for this pin,” Gauff gushed in an Instagram video. “This is the best pin that I’ve ever gotten. I hope to see you at the U.S. Open or maybe, I hear, you’ll come [watch us] play on Wednesday? Thank you for the pin and I’ll see you at the next one.”

Learning the Olympian Way

Snoop scored a VIP swim lesson from one of the most decorated Olympians: Michael Phelps.

“You see, me and MP? We go back like the backstroke,” Snoop quipped during the prerecorded broadcast segment. “Wingspan, lung power — I definitely have great lung power — and I do have a swimmer’s body. [Michael and I] could be twins.”

Phelps, 39, taught Snoop how to do the backstroke as the rapper hoped to get in “gold medal condition.”

A Fervent Volleyball Cheerleader

After attending women’s beach volleyball, Snoop proclaimed to NBC reporters that he was their “coach.”

“I gotta represent USA all day,” he said. “I had a chance to meet these ladies and fell in love with them. The whole strategic approach of how they teach teamwork and how they keep family and sisterhood [central], that’s just so important to me. I love supporting that.”

The GOAT of Sports Commentary

Of course, part of Snoop’s official duties is to describe events for TV viewers. On Sunday, July 28, fans went nuts for his detailed explanation of the U.S. vs. China men’s doubles badminton match point.

“As you see, it don’t stop ’til the casket drop. They rocking and rolling. Back and forth,” he said. “‘Give me that. No, I need that. Nope, over here. No, over there. What about over there? Nope. What about over there? Nope. Give me that. I need that. That too. Nope, sit down somewhere. Wait a minute. Way up in the sky. Now down. Back up. Over there. Now over here. Get out the way. Move. I told you. We need that.’”