Snoop Dogg Has ‘More Than’ 500 ‘Backpacks, Handbags, Tote Bags’ in His Purse Collection

Snoop Dogg Purse Collection
Snoop Dogg.Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Snoop Dogg has no shortage of cool bags.

Snoop, 52, opened up about his elaborate bag collection during a YouTube video for Vogue’s “In the Bag” series on Tuesday, July 30. “I love bags, backpacks, handbags, tote bags,” he gushed. Snoop then revealed his collection features “less than a thousand [but] more than five hundred” purses.

“I’m not gonna call it a man purse ’cause it ain’t,” he quipped.

Snoop shared that his collection grew after visiting the 2024 Paris Olympic training facility. “I left with a couple of bags,” he said, showing off his custom leather purse featuring a white and red leather design complete with his name and the signature Olympic rings.

Inside his bag, the rapper, who is serving as a commentator for NBC’s Olympic coverage, carried a number of items — from snacks to electronics.

“I get the munchies, baby,” he said while pulling out a package of Rap Snacks with his face printed on it and a number of Biscoff cookies. “I got to the airport, and I steal about 50 of them,” Snoop joked of the snack, which is usually served on planes.

Snoop Dogg Purse Collection
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

He also carried a bottle of his Snoop Cali Red wine, skittles, a bottle of Parfums de marly cologne, an iPad and an Xbox controller.

As for accessories, Snoop carries a gold chain featuring a bedazzled goat’s head on it. “That’s the goat,” he said while holding up the custom jewelry. “The greatest of all time. Take the goat everywhere I go. Just to remind me of who I am.”

Snoop Dogg Purse Collection
BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“It’s all about that outfit,” Snoop continued. “The bag and the outfit have to coordinate. One thing about me is that everything has to be uniform.”

Snoop also carries a stocking cap with him, to cover his hair if he’s having a “bad hair day.”

“I just put this on my hair, and, voilà, I look like a million bucks,” he quipped.

