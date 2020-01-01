Reality TV on Netflix? It’s all happening. On Wednesday, January 1, the streaming service launched The Circle, a reality show like no other. In fact, it is the first to focus in on the power of social media. Here’s a break down of what to expect from the series.

What’s the Concept?

A group of contestants all live in the same apartment building but are completely isolated from each other. The only way they can communicate is via social media app named The Circle. This way, each contestant can choose if they want to be themselves or create a new version of themselves (very Catfish-like) since they aren’t meeting these people face-to-face.

How Many Episodes Are There?

Season 1 of The Circle contains 12 hour-long episodes, which will be released over three weeks.

How Does Voting Work?

The show contains confrontation, romance and rejection — all without meeting each other. Voting is based on who likes who. That means it’s up to each contestant to create a likable player with efficient gameplay. Each elimination, a contestant is “blocked” and unable to continue playing.

Who’s on It?

The first episode was released early on YouTube and viewers are quickly introduced to Seaburn, a man who uses a photo of his girlfriend as his main photo in order to throw everyone off. Meanwhile, a professional basketball player has changed up his lifestyle while claiming he’s single — when he’s in a serious relationship.

Wait, What?

A little confused? Us too. Here is Netflix’s official synopsis of the reality show: “In The Circle you never know who you’re playing against as contestants bond, flirt, and plot, all in an effort to earn clout exclusively through a unique social media platform. Everyone’s competing to gain influence and avoid getting voted out. But who’s for real and who’s a catfish? With $100k on the line, what would you do – and who would you be – to win?”

The Circle‘s first three episodes are streaming now on Netflix.