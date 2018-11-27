It’s that time of year! Hallmark Christmas movies are all the rave – especially this year – and Patti Murin, who plays Anna in Frozen on Broadway – is a huge fan. The Chicago Med alum, 38, joined this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast to share her favorite holiday movies, why she thinks they’re so incredible and of course, what every one of them needs.

Here are a few very necessary ingredients for the perfect holiday movie:

The Names: “You need a lead character with a name like Eve, Chris or Noelle … also, there’s about 800 men out there named Nick.”

The Location: “A town square where everything is – all the restaurants are there, that’s where everybody works, falls in love, bumps into each other accidentally.”

The Shoes: In Christmas Under Wraps, when Candace Cameron-Bure goes to Alaska, she’s “literally walking to work in Alaska, on an icy side walk, in heels. Like, you’re a doctor. You’re smart … If you want to wear the heels, wear the boots to work and then put your heels on when you get there like the rest of us do.”

For more on Murin’s picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies plus a pitch for her own, listen to the podcast for free above.

