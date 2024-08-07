Luana Alonso has been making headlines for more than just her swimming skills during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

News broke on Monday, August 5, that the 20-year-old athlete from Paraguay was allegedly kicked out of the Olympic Village after “creating an inappropriate atmosphere,” according to the head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, Larissa Schaerer.

“We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village,” Schaerer said in a statement to The Sun. (Alonso was allegedly asked to move to a hotel.)

Subsequent reports claimed that Alonso wore inappropriate outfits, forgoing official team gear, while in the Olympic Village. She was also criticized for going to Disneyland Paris during the games.

Alonso has since disputed the claims about her apparent exit from Olympic Village. (She has returned to the United States, where she’s a student.)

“I just wanted to make it clear that I was never removed or expelled from anywhere,” Alonso shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, calling out the “false information” being spread. “I don’t want to give any statement, but I’m not going to let lies affect me either.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Alonso:

1. She’s a College Student

The 20-year-old athlete returned to the United States following her 2024 Paris Olympics run. She is currently a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Prior to her time on SMU’s women’s swimming and diving team, Alonso spent one semester at Virginia Tech.

2. Her Olympics Run

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Alonso finished in sixth place during the women’s 100m butterfly event on July 27. She failed to advance to the semifinals, kicking her out of the competition.

Previously, Alonso competed in the same event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing in 28th place and failing to advance to the semifinals.

3. She Has This Iconic Tattoo

Similar to other Olympic athletes, Alonso remembered her time competing in the games with a tattoo of the Olympic rings. She showed off the ink — which is on her right hip — in an Instagram post on July 2022.

“Just joined the Olympic Rings tattoo club,” the athlete captioned her post.

4. She Moonlights as an Influencer

Aside from her swimming career, Alonso has taken to influencing via Instagram. It seems she has even teamed up with fast food chain Mostaza Paraguay for various posts to promote the brand.

5. She Is Officially Retired

After competing in the 2024 Olympic Games, Alonso announced her retirement from swimming.

“It’s official now! I’m retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for the support! Sorry Paraguay,” she captioned a July 27 Instagram post. “I only have to thank you!”