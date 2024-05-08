The Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale proved to be even more dramatic in unseen footage.

“I don’t want to dance with this person,” Lala Kent said in an extended version of the Tuesday, May 7, episode as a stranger joined her, Katie Maloney, Ally Lewber and Ariana Madix’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai, in the VIP section at Scheana Shay’s performance in San Francisco. “Oh my God, he’s getting closer.”

“Why do strangers want to, like, lap dance and bump on us?” Katie, 37, asked as the man picked up a bottle of alcohol, to which Lala, 33, said, “Can we remove this man?”

When costar James Kennedy caught wind of the random man in their section, he said, “Hey, who the f–k is that guy?” James, 32, then asked Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, if he could “get that guy out of the VIP.”

Brock, 31, did what he was told by asking the man if he could take his seat and the stranger swiftly left the area — but not for long.

“This guy started working his way back over to us,” Lala said, while keeping an eye on the stranger. “I’m so turned on by the security guy right now.”

The man and a security guard then got into a brawl — smashing a vase and throwing wine at Tom Sandoval, who attempted to intervene in the scuffle. “Get the f–k out of here, dude,” Tom, 40, said as a different security guard carried the man out of the area.

“That guy was f–king crazy, I told you!” James said.

Footage of the fight previously went viral on social media during production of season 11, leading some fans to wonder why it was missing from the edit that aired on Tuesday.

The biggest takeaway from the finale was from the end of the episode when Ariana left the party because of Sandoval’s attempt to speak with her. (Ariana, 38, and Sandoval split in March 2023 after 9 years together after he cheated with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.)

“If you don’t want to film with your ex, then don’t be on the show. Seriously. Don’t sit back on your f–king lazy ass and collect a f–king check for doing nothing,” Sandoval said of Ariana while talking to Lala and Scheana. “Dude, I’m f–king pissed. Not at you, but I’m pissed that she’s saying that s–t because, Ariana, she doesn’t f–k with you guys. She f–king talks s–t about all of you guys.”

Lala subsequently called out Ariana for acting like “God” or “Beyoncé” in the wake of the scandal, and broke the fourth wall by criticizing Ariana’s decision to not film alongside Tom.

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

“We have all experienced high highs and low lows. There is a responsibility that comes with living your life on camera. You have to be truthful even when it is extremely uncomfortable,” Lala said during a confessional. “I watched James live his authentic life. Scheana has. And then Katie. I feel I have. There was a time when I wasn’t honest about what was going on in my life [when I was with ex Randall Emmett] and it was suffocating.”

The first part of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.