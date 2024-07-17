The contestants on Claim to Fame all have one thing in common — they have a famous relative.

In order to win the $100,000 grand prize, players must figure out who their competitors are related to while keeping their own celebrity connection a secret. A clue wall, hints given during missions and a wine cellar containing one clue for each player all help contestants uncover the truth about each other’s family trees.

Gathering information is vital in Claim to Fame, as players who find themselves in the bottom two after missions are at risk of becoming that week’s guesser. The guesser must correctly identify one of their competitors’ relatives, sending them home in the process. If the guesser is wrong, they’re automatically eliminated.

Claim to Fame first premiered in 2022, and season 3 kicked off on July 10. The season 3 winner will follow in the footsteps of season 1 champion LC Palmer, who is Keke Palmer’s sister, and season 2 victor Gabriel Cannon, who is Nick Cannon’s brother.

Keep scrolling to see all the season 3 celebrity relations we know so far, and check back for more reveals as the season progresses:

Bianca Roberts and Robin Roberts

During the season 3 premiere of the ABC reality series, Bianca’s castmates voted for her to be the first guesser. She felt confident that Shane was related to Forest Whitaker, but her guess was incorrect, and she was revealed to be the niece of Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.

After her elimination, Bianca exclusively told Us Weekly that Robin was an early supporter of her reality TV dreams.

“Years and years ago — this is showing my age — I wanted to be on The Real World,” she recalled. “And my auntie actually bought me a book that Christmas that had the Real World application in it.”

Bianca added that her aunt told her “to be myself and have fun” on the show.