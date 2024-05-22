Who Is Amanda Balionis What to Know About the Sports Reporter

Amanda Balionis is living every sports fan’s dream.

Balionis is a reporter for CBS Sports and is primarily known for her coverage of golf and the NFL. In May 2024, she was on site when Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship over Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

“That winning feeling. There was never a doubt that @xanderschauffele was built for Major success, just a question of when it would all come together,” Balionis wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of her chatting with Schauffele while he accepted his trophy. “This week at Valhalla, it came together in the form of a Major Championship record setting score (-21) and resulted in his name being engraved on the Wanamaker trophy forever 🏆 a massive congratulations to a worthy, gritty champion!”

In addition to taking in Schauffele’s first win at the tournament, Balionis also opened up about the behind-the-scenes magic with her colleagues.

“One last post from Valhalla 🙌 Couldn’t ask for a better team or better friends to make the best job in the world also the most fun,” she gushed, sharing a slideshow of moments from the tournament. “The time, effort and hours put in behind-the-scenes to bring this Championship to life is insane. I’m forever grateful to be a small part of the greatest teams that consistently churn out an unmatched viewing experience.”

Keep scrolling to get to know Balionis:

How Long Has Amanda Balionis Been a Sports Reporter?

After graduating from Hofstra University in 2008, Balionis got her start reporting on high school sports for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks. Three years later, she joined the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter and host creating content for the brand’s official website. In 2016, she joined Callaway Golf (also known as Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp) as part of their content team.

One year later, she was hired by CBS as a part-time reporter. In 2018, Balionis was promoted to the network’s full-time staff.

Does Amanda Balionis Only Cover Golf?

In addition to golf, Balionis also reports on college football and the NFL.

What Other Passions Does Amanda Balionis Have?

Balionis combined her passion for golf and animals as she founded the nonprofit Puppies and Golf. The charity raises funds to provide grants for animal shelters across the country and also supports organizations that train service dogs for veterans battling PTSD.

Is Amanda Balionis Married?

Balionis tied the knot with former NFL player Bryn Renner in March 2022. However, Balionis raised eyebrows in February 2024 after she ditched her wedding ring. She also removed all mention of Renner from her social media and dropped his last name. Neither Balionis nor Renner have addressed their relationship status.

Is Amanda Balionis Close With Any Golfers?

As Balionis has been involved in the golf community for years, she has interviewed several players including Schauffele, McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Taylor Pendrith and more. Balionis has chatted with McIlroy on numerous occasions over the years, seemingly striking up a friendship. In April 2024, McIlroy participated in a social media campaign for Balionis’ nonprofit.

“Hi everyone, I’m Rory McIlroy and this is Cuddles,” said McIlroy while petting a puppy in an Instagram video for Puppies and Golf. “Cuddles is waiting to be adopted and find her forever home. So if you feel so inclined [and] if you want to adopt her, I guess click the link and you’ll know where to find her.”