Yes, the University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning is the nephew of former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning.

“He’s my nephew and I’ve always tried to help him and support him in any way,” Eli said during a September 2024 interview. “I just, kind of talked about, have a plan but don’t predetermine what you’re going to do. Proud of him, how hard he’s worked. He’s into it. He puts in the work, he puts in the grind. He’s a good kid.”

The Longhorns superstar has been making headlines for his football ability — especially his speed — since his redshirt freshman season started in September 2024. He’s set to make his first start as quarterback against the University of Louisiana-Monroe on September 21, and Arch’s speed on the field is what anyone can talk about.

“I credit my mom for that speed, not my dad,” the athlete said, according to multiple reporters, after stepping in for Longhorns’ quarterback Quinn Ewers during UT’s game against University of Texas at San Antonio on September 14. During his on-field debut, Arch threw 223 yards and completed nine of 12 passes which led to four touchdowns.

Related: Celebs Who Are Massive College Football Fans Eric Stonestreet, Will Ferrell and Matthew McConaughey take rooting for their alma mater to the next level with every college football season — and they aren’t alone. Stonestreet embraced his inner Wildcat in March 2023 while joining the Kansas State University’s marching band during the team’s spring game, sharing a clip on social media. Ferrell, […]

“You never know as a backup when you’re going to get put in the game,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters after the UTSA game, per CNN. “There’s nothing like being in the game and playing and playing in front of 105,000 people is not the easiest thing to do, so I was really proud of Arch and what he was able to do.”

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning — the eldest brother of Eli and Peyton. Along with Arch, he and wife Ellen Heidingsfelder share daughter May Manning and son Heid Manning.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Arch:

1. He’s Named for a Legend

Arch — whose full name is Archibald — got his name from his grandfather, Archie Manning. The father of Cooper, Peyton and Eli famously played for the NFL for 14 seasons. Most notably he was on the New Orleans Saints from 1971 to 1982.

2. Where His Speed Came From

In postgame interviews, Arch made it clear that his speed came from his mom’s side of the family. Something that his dad, Cooper, has since confirmed. “Definitely got his speed from mom,” the father of three captioned a September 15 Instagram post.

Related: Celebrities Who Love Football It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

3. He’s In a Video Game

“I’m IN the game,” Arch captioned a July 9 Instagram video that showed him playing EA SPORTS College Football 25 with Uncle Eli. The duo joked about Eli being Arch’s coach in the video game. When they scored a touchdown on screen Eli declared: “Now that’s why you’re in the game.”

4. What He’s Studying

According to his player profile, Arch is studying Communication and Leadership at the University of Texas.

5. He Has an Impressive Football Career

Arch appeared in two games during his 2023 season with the Longhorns. However, his redshirt freshman season is shaping up to be more impressive. With four games under his belt, Arch has already received a few accolades: SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week and named as one of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for his performance against UTSA on September 16.