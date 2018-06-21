Cue the sarcastic yelp! MTV launched a new production unit, MTV Studios, on Thursday, June 21, and announced that multiple revivals are in the works. Daria, which ran from 1997 to 2002 on MTV, was among the group that also included The Real World, MADE and Aeon Flux.

However, not all fans of the network were watching MTV at the time it was on, so Us Weekly is here to provide a quick refresher.

Daria was a spinoff of Beavis and Butt-Head, the animated MTV show that Daria appeared in as a recurring character. She was created by Mike Judge. However, he was busy working on King of the Hill at the time of the spinoff, so the show was handed over to Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis.

The series circled around teenager Daria Morgendorffer and her life that she was never impressed with. She usually spent her time with her mother Helen, father Jake, younger sister, Quinn and BFF Jane Lane. The series ran for five 13-episode seasons and aired two TV movies before ending in 2002. In its finale, Daria broke up with her boyfriend, graduated high school, did not get into an Ivy league, but got accepted to her second-choice college.

The new series, which has a working title of Daria and Jodie, will be a reinvention of the original through the eyes of Daria Morgendorffer and her friend Jodie Landon (who also appeared briefly in the original series). The women will take on the world while also tackling pop culture, social classes, race and gender. Inside Amy Schumer writer Grace Edwards will pen the reboot.

Daria does not yet have a premiere date.

