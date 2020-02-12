Jade Catta-Preta Relaunches ‘The Soup’: 5 Things to Know About the New Host

From the improv stage to E! Jada Catta-Preta is officially set to host The Soup, E!’s famous commentary series which debuted for the first time in 1991.

The show, which has been hosted in the past by Aisha Tyler, Greg Kinnear, John Henson and Hal Sparks, was relaunched in 2004 as comedian and actor Joel McHale as its host. He led the show until its cancellation in 2015 and TV has grown quite a bit since then. So, what better time to bring back the series?

This time, Catta-Preta, 35, is taking the lead. So, who is she? Find out more below!

1. She’s done a lot of TV! Catta-Preta has appeared on American Housewife, Modern Family, The Jim Gaffigan Show, 2 Broke Girls and Sullivan & Son.

2. She has a strong comic background. She was also a cast member on Girl Code and a regular at Hollywood’s Laugh Factory. She’s currently on tour all over the country.

3. She’s bilingual and English was not her first language. She credits most of the English she’s learned to growing up watching a ton of TV.

4. Jade is all for female empowerment — something that will come through on the show. “I’m a woman. I’m gay on a good day. I’m an immigrant and I want those people that watched the show before and didn’t feel like it was relatable to them to have a voice and I just want it to feel like you’re watching it and it’s a friend making fun of stuff that you would make fun of,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

5. She’s the biggest TV fan — and not just reality TV. While the show mostly pokes friendly fun at everything from Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the Real Housewives to Jersey Shore and 90 Day Fiancé, her version will also hit on scripted TV, talk shows, judge shows, Hallmark movies and even TikTok videos.

The Soup premieres on E! Wednesday, February 12, at 10 p.m. ET.