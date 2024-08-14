Who Is Jools Lebron 5 Things to Know About the Very Demure TikToker

Jools Lebron has taken over the TikTok algorithm for teaching her fellow divas how to be “demure.”

In August 2024, Lebron went viral after she posted a video showing off her makeup for her job.

“You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful,” she said in the TikTok clip. “I don’t come to work with a green cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work.”

She continued: “You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I’m very modest. I’m very mindful. You see my shirt? Only a little chi chi out, not my cho cho. Be mindful of why they hired you. Here’s your reality check, diva. What’s the name you’d like me to make it out to?”

Since posting the clip, it’s gotten more than 1.6 million likes and Lebron has more than 1.3 million followers. Lebron has continued with her “demure” brand by creating countless follow-up parody videos like how to be demure at a drag show or how to get off a plane demurely. She’s also inspired others to create their own version of “demure” skits.

Keep scrolling to get to know Lebron:

She Is a Trans Woman

Lebron has been candid about being a trans woman. In a March 2023 TikTok, Lebron opened up about her coming out journey.

“Growing up, I was always into feminine things. I like dolls, I was always into Disney Princesses, Bratz — some things never change,” she reflected. “Obviously [my family] thought it was a phase … it wasn’t. But growing up I never saw myself as a boy liking other boys. I was always like, ‘I’m the girl.’”

In a follow-up video, Lebron shared that fellow trans influencers inspired her to be honest about her identity since she didn’t have many trans role models in her life. She looked to personalities like Nikita Dragun, Gigi Gorgeous and La Demi to help her realize she was “a woman.”

She Also Does Makeup Videos

In addition to her “demure” videos, Lebron also creates makeup tutorials and “get ready with me” (GRWM) clips for her followers.

She’s Got the Ultimate Doll Collection

Lebron has proudly shown off her extensive doll collection over the years. In 2021, she began making videos of her countless Bratz dolls and how she still has some of the figurines on display in the original packaging. Lebron shared that she also has an “emotional support Bratz doll” she likes to have by her side.

“Whatever you can say to me you can say to her #fyp #bratz,” Lebron captioned a clip showing off the toy carried in her handbag.

In addition to Bratz, Lebron also loves American Girl dolls. She has a custom-made Beyoncé one and even transformed one to look like Joe Jonas. Lebron has made videos about giving her dolls makeovers and treating their hair.

She Can Make Her Own Wigs

Lebron typically films her social media videos wearing her iconic blonde wig, but she’s also dabbled in brunette shades. In a June 2024 TikTok, Lebron gave an inside look at how she wanted to create her own wig — which she’d done countless times.

“I’ve been thinking about wig services again because I love making wigs,” she shared. “Wigs are a huge passion for me. I just got into beauty influencing.”

She’s Worked With Other Influencers

Before hitting it big with her “demure” videos, she worked with Patrick Starr for a beauty campaign.

“I would like to thank @patrickstarrr and the @onesize team for making dreams come true and making me feel like the most important person in the world,” Lebron captioned a May 2023 photo of her and Starr. “My journey and my story have much more to accomplish but this being one of the first mile stones is absolutely breath taking and fills me with joy. I fought to be here, don’t you ever give up on yourselves fierce divas 💕.”

Lebron recently attended an event for Patrick Ta and showed off how to be demure there. Ta’s beauty page replied, “Very cutesy 🥰.”