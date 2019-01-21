Could Kato Kaelin win season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother? As Julie Chen Moonves says, expect the unexpected! The actor, 59, was announced as one of the 12 stars competing for $250,000. But how much do you know about him? Us Weekly has gathered some vital facts.

The O.J. Connection

Kaelin is best known for his relationship with O.J. Simpson; he was staying in a guest house on the former football star’s Rockingham, California, estate and was present on June 12, 1994 – the night Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered. Due to contradicting statements, Marcia Clark declared him a “hostile witness.”

He’s an Actor

Before his notoriety, Kaelin appeared in the 1987 film Beach Fever and the 1989 horror flick Night Shadow. Following the case, he appeared in many more films and TV shows including BASEketball, Norm, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Baskets.

This Isn’t His First Reality Show

Kaelin has always loved reality TV life! He’s appeared on Celebrity Boot Camp, Sunset Tan and Reality Bites Back. He’s also competed on The Weakest Link, Russian Roulette and the dating show BZZZ!

He’s a Father

In 1983, Kaelin married Cynthia Coulter and they have one child, Tiffany Kaelin Knight. Coulter and Kaelin split in 1989.

He Was Popular as a Kid

Kaelin, whose real name is Brian Gerard Kaelin, was nicknamed “Kato” after Bruce Lee’s character from The Green Hornet TV series. In high school, he led the baseball team to the finals and was named prom king.

