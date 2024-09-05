Alanna Gold is making her Selling Sunset debut in season 8.

“Secrets out 🤠,” Gold wrote via Instagram in August 2024 alongside a trailer for the Netflix series. “Selling Sunset returns on September 6, only on @netflix.”

One month later, Gold opened up about how she ultimately “jumped” at the chance to join the real estate show.

“There was a little bit of hesitation there, of course, and just thinking about how it will change my life. It was this big shift and I really had to evaluate,” she said in a September 2024 interview with People. “I did go through all of the emotions, but at the end of the day I was like, ‘What is life for?’ Just put yourself out there and take opportunities as they come.”

Gold added that she was welcomed in with open arms by her fellow costars Chrishell Stause and Mary Bonnet.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Gold:

She’s From Canada

Gold grew up outside of Toronto in a small town. She attended Ontario Tech University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

She Wanted to Be a Veterinarian

Before becoming a realtor, Gold was set on becoming a veterinarian. While in college, she stumbled upon modeling and thought it might be a better fit.

“I was originally studying to be a vet, so I was going to university and I got discovered for modeling in the middle of it,” she said to People in September 2024. “I took the opportunity because I’m actually allergic to animals, so that was not a good path for me.”

As Gold entered the modeling industry, work took her around the world, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, New York City, Paris and more.

She Pursued Real Estate Recently

Gold decided to say goodbye to modeling and get her real estate license during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When everything kind of shut down, I knew that was an amazing chance to get my license. So I really spent those months just studying and I went for my license and got it,” she explained to People. “When I started working in this industry, I loved it and I realized that I didn’t want to go back into modeling. I really wanted to put all my time into real estate.”

In September 2021, she joined the Westside Estate Agency as a real estate agent. After two years there, she left the organization to join The Oppenheim Group in November 2023.

She’s Married

Alanna and husband Adam Gold tied the knot in July 2022 after getting engaged three years earlier.

“It’s hard to put into words how special this day was. What an honor to get married in such a place surrounded by an intimate group of friends and family,” Alanna wrote via Instagram in July 2022 alongside a series of pics from the couple’s desert nuptials. “We are filled with an overwhelming amount of love and gratitude as we step into this next chapter of our lives as husband and wife. ✨🌵❤️.”

She’s a Music Festival Enthusiast

Alanna is an avid lover of music festivals and has attended several over the years, including Coachella, Stagecoach, EDC and more.

“Day 1 & 2 ✨🚀 Coachella, you never disappoint ❤️ Also, special shout out to @kazjames for his killer Vinyl set at @zenyara – you blew us away,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a slideshow of her and Adam at the April 2024 concert. “Thanks for creating such a special moment, we love you!”