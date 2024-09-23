Cooper Koch is the breakout star of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Koch had a few roles under his belt before taking on Erik Menéndez, one of the two brothers who infamously murdered their parents, Kitty and José Menéndez, in 1989. The actor called the role a “dream come true” while speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Monsters’ September premiere. “I am pinching myself right now, I am so grateful to be here. I could cry.”

Koch said that the clothes and show’s set transporting him back to the 1990s really allowed him to get into character.

“I turned my trailer into Erik’s room, so I had clothes everywhere, and I had pictures of him on the wall, pictures of me too,” Koch told The Wrap in a separate interview. “I listened to [Erik] and watched him religiously. And I had my music, I had all different kinds of journals, all different kinds of things to help me really feel like him and be him.”

The real Erik is in prison, along with brother Lyle Menéndez, after they were convicted in 1996. The siblings alleged that they experienced sexual assault at the hands of their father.

“I looked at videos of me when I was really young, and I watched how my parents treated me, which gave me a level of gratitude for my family and my parents,” Koch added, noting that the “first thing” he did upon getting the role was speak with those closest to him and get “their perspective” at the time.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Koch:

1. He’s a Los Angeles Native

Koch was born on July 16th, 1996, and grew up in Woodland Hills.

2. He Has a Twin Brother

While Koch does not have his own Instagram page, his twin brother, Payton Koch, does. Payton, a film and TV editor, shared a sweet message to his brother after Monsters was released.

“Have never felt more proud of another human being,” he wrote, sharing behind-the-scenes set photos. “I love you so much and am so so happy for you.”

3. He Is Part of the LGBTQIA+ Community

After starring in the 2022 film They/Them, Cooper started talking openly about his sexuality, revealing that he identifies as gay.

“I’m grateful that I got the opportunity to be cast in it,” he told the San Francisco Bay Times of the Peacock film at the time. “To have actual trans, nonbinary and queer people playing all of the roles is how it should be. We should tell these stories more to build more awareness and represent our community.”

4. His Family Is Rooted in Hollywood

Other than his brother, Cooper’s family also has some Hollywood ties. His grandfather Hawk Koch produced films like Heaven Can Wait, Wayne’s World, Collateral Damage, Very Good Girls and more.

5. He Has a College Degree

Cooper graduated from Pace School of Performing Arts in 2018 with a BFA in acting.