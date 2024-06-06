Director Sam Mendes has taken on the incredibly ambitious task of making four separate Beatles biopics, one for each member of the band.

Mendes, known for American Beauty, Revolutionary Road and the James Bond movie Skyfall, revealed his plans for the films in February 2024.

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Mendes said in a statement at the time.

All four films are slated for a 2027 release, and there have already been reports about casting. In June 2024, multiple outlets reported that the rumored cast includes Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Charlie Rowe as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

Related: Actors Who Portrayed Real People in Movies and TV Shows Art imitating life. Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Sarah Paulson and more stars made their marks playing real people in movies and TV shows. Many won awards for their onscreen depictions of both beloved and controversial figures throughout history. The American Horror Story actress earned an Emmy for her portrayal of famous prosecutor Marcia Clark in […]

Reactions to the rumored cast list have been mixed, with some people taking issue with the A-list talent.

“The Beatles biopic could have been a great opportunity to cast four young, working class british actors but alas we are stuck in the twitter school of casting,” one X user wrote.

However, another person argued that the rumored cast’s star power could be an intentional nod to Beatlemania.

“I understand it looks like boring, safe choices but do you not see the utility of casting the 2024 equivalent of tumblr sexymen as the beatles. do you not see what they’re trying to manufacture in your stan-addled brains. they want you to chase the beatles down the street,” the X user wrote.

While we wait for the official cast announcement, Us put together our dream cast for the Beatles biopics:

Daniel Radcliffe as John Lennon

Come on, we already know that Radcliffe can pull off round glasses from his Harry Potter days. His resemblance to the late “Imagine” songwriter is undeniable, and his ability to pull off both intense and quirky performances would make him a natural Lennon.

Plus, Radcliffe has singing experience from his 2011 appearance in the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. And if Mendes decides to have his stars lip sync instead, Radcliffe can do that, too. The real Weird Al Yankovic dubbed over Radcliffe’s vocals when he portrayed the parodist in the 2022 film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Related: Daniel Radcliffe Through the Years Mischief managed. Daniel Radcliffe brought one of the most iconic fictional characters to life during his tenure as Harry Potter — and found himself sticking in the spotlight for over a decade. The first of eight Harry Potter films was released in 2001 and fans around the world quickly fell in love with Radcliffe’s portrayal […]

Jacob Elordi as Paul McCartney

With some fans already slamming the rumored cast for being too handsome, a 6’5” Australian hunk with a jawline chiseled by the gods might seem like a bold choice. But Elordi has already proven his ability to portray a much-shorter-than-him musical icon in 2023’s Priscilla. Us thinks Elordi has the charm and charisma to pull off playing the extrovert of The Beatles.

Timothee Chalamet as George Harrison

Chalamet’s massive fanbase gives him a glimpse into the kind of fame The Beatles experienced at their peak, but many of his past roles also suggest he could play the quietest Beatle. (Think the introverted and thoughtful Elio in Call Me By Your Name and the quiet and observant Paul Atreides in Dune.)

Chalamet was recently cast as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, so he isn’t daunted by stepping into the shoes of a legendary songwriter.

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

Us has no argument with the rumored casting here. It’s easy to imagine Keoghan, who is best known for playing oddballs in films including The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, bringing Starr’s eccentricity and humor to life.