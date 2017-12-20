Who Will Win ‘Survivor’ 35? Breaking Down the Final 5

Who will be the sole Survivor at the end of season 35? Devon Pinto, Mike Zahalsky, Chrissy Hofbeck, Ryan Ulrich and Ben Driebergen will battle it out for the win on the Wednesday, December 20, finale — but who will take home the million dollar prize?

Chrissy Hofbeck

Chrissy has many arguments she could use with the jury, especially from the challenge perspective. More than anyone else in the final five, the 46-year-old mother proved herself repeatedly in both physical and mental challenges. She’s also the only woman left standing.

Ben Driebergen

Ben, 35, has found idol, after idol, after idol, and has been the only player smart enough not to tell everyone when he’s about to make a big game move. While he’s broken a lot of bonds, he has also played one incredible game — something that’s always important to the jury — and pretty did it all on his own. Not to mention, his story of service for our country is admirable.

Mike Zahalsky

Dr. Mike, 43, has been the underdog of the entire game, proving time and time again that a “floater” without a strong alliance can actually stay in the game.

Ryan Ulrich

Much like Dr. Mike, Ryan flew under the radar for the second part of the season. However, it’s not forgotten that he found idols and really knew how to create strong, real relationships with people who trusted him. At 23, he’s one of the biggest fans of the game.

Devon Pinto

Devon, 23, made it to the final five solely because of his strategizing and ability to create bonds — something the jury will likely favor. However, he did flip on Ashley after they had been working together since the swap.

The finale of Survivor airs on CBS Wednesday, December 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!