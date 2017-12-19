Did Team Blake, Team Adam or Team Miley take home the W on the finale of The Voice? During the Tuesday, December 19, star-studded finale, the winner was crowned! Spoiler below …

Team Blake’s Chloe Kohanski was named the official winner of The Voice! Team Adam’s Addison Agen came in second, Team Miley’s Brooke Simpson came in third place and team Blake’s Red Marlow came in fourth.

“You’re a superstar, sis and maybe you’ll let me open for you,” Blake Shelton told Chloe moments before she won.

The finale was filled with epic performances and collaborations. Shelton, as well as coaches Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine worked with each of their final artists to create epic duets – and epic, they were!

Levine had previously told Addison that she had the ability to make an album like Norah Jones – so the two joined together on stage for a gorgeous duet of “Don’t Know Why.”

Team Miley’s Brooke performed a gorgeous duet with the one and only Sia, taking on her hit song “Titanium.” Sia has such a strong voice and Brooke held her own with the icon!

YAS, @Sia and @brookesimpson! RT if that performance left you SPEECHLESS. Literally, there are no words for how good those boss ladies just were. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/XyUhvYlAyv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

Chloe paired up with the one and only Billy Idol to perform “White Wedding,” debuting a very different version of the song. She also cried in excitement when Blake told her about the pairing. Shelton’s other singer, Red, was joined by country legend Vince Gill to sing “When I Call You by My Name.”

Coach Jennifer Hudson didn’t have had a singer in the finale, so she brought back her former contestant, Chris Weaver! Chris and a group of three drag queens took the stage to perform “Bang Bang” in full drag. This was the first time audiences met his drag persona, Nedra Belle, and Jessie J. even came out at the end of the performance.

YASSS KWEEN! We’ve never seen The Voice stage like that before and all we can say is, WE WANT MORE. @Chrisweaver and Friends along with the one and only, @JessieJ just SLAYED. #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/ncwvKj79iH — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

Are you happy with the results of The Voice?

