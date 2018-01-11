In the past, The Bachelor or The Bachelorette seasons have been spoiled, thanks to social media. However, Arie Luyendyk Jr. is determined not to let that happen! “For me, going through the season, I probably won’t post a lot of one-on-one dates. I want to keep it sort of neutral. I think it’s probably the safest way to take it,” the racecar driver told Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, January 9.

“Obviously social media wasn’t as big of a thing when I was on Emily [Maynard]’s season. It’s new for me. Yes, I’ve been on Instagram for, before I was even on Emily’s season, but it’s not something that I really spend much time on,” he continued.

The Wisconsin native also told Us that he has fun watching people react to the show live on Twitter, even when they’re making fun of him!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Marikh Mathias on ‘The Bachelor‘“It’s really fun to see everyone’s reaction to it on Twitter and see how they are accepting the show and to see kind of the funny memes and all the things that people, all the comments, good, bad and funny,” he said. “I like them all. They’re great … because I was that same person on Twitter, you know, poking fun at the last couple of seasons. The show, in the beginning, it’s really about fun and being able to make fun of it all. In the end, it’s really about finding that person and being in love. And I feel like this is kind of the moment where it is easy to poke fun of the dates and what’s going on in the house. So I’m enjoying the social media side of things!”

The reality star also commented on the age differences this season, which has brought up a great deal of conversation. Some of the women who are there to date the ABC star, 36, are as young as 22.

“I’ve got some gray hair but I’m 36, you know. I’m younger than the last bachelor! So that’s what’s kind of funny to me that it’s actually a thing,” he told Us. “Some of the women are younger on the show but I’m not really involved in the casting process. I am there that first night and I see if there is a potential there, in those relationships. But for me, age really isn’t a thing. It’s more about maturity, if that person is ready for marriage.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!