Before Benson Boone gave Us “Beautiful Things,” he was an 18-year-old trying to make it big on American Idol.

Now on the cusp of superstardom, Boone’s journey began on season 19 of the reality singing competition, which aired in 2021. In his audition, Boone walked in confidently to greet judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, revealing he had only started singing one year prior.

“I didn’t know I could sing before a year ago, I don’t know where it came from,” he said. “It’s become a really big passion of mine really quickly.”

After joking with the judges about TikTok thirst traps, Boone walked over to a piano to sing “Punchline” by British singer-songwriter Aidan Martin. When his emotional rendition was over, Richie and Bryan both got on their feet to applaud his performance.

“One thing I just have to get clear,” Perry began in disbelief. “You never sang growing up?”

Boone confirmed and explained that none of his family members are singers either, prompting Richie to refer to him as a “natural talent.” The Motown legend added, “You know, there’s some folks that need to practice, and there’s some folks that just are gifted at it.”

Bryan went on to praise Boone for not being “cocky,” joking about his young age. “You’re still in diapers!” the country artist teased. “You’re a toddler when it comes to this world. Just start having fun with your voice ‘cause it’s a true gift, man.”

Perry playfully chimed in, “They’re gonna swoon over Benson Boone,” before taking a more serious tone. “I’m gonna tell you something you may not believe,” she said. “But if you believe it, it might happen. I mean, literally … I see you winning American Idol if you want to.”

Boone jaw dropped, and after he earned three yeses, he flipped out of the room.

Despite getting the coveted golden ticket to Hollywood — and major praise from the judges — Boone wasn’t featured on the season again. He released his debut single, “Ghost Town,” in October 2021 after dropping out of the competition.

“It was a very hard choice [to leave Idol],” Boone said in a statement at the time. “I didn’t really know who I wanted to be as an artist yet, and I didn’t want to show the world someone I’m not. … I want people to see that I take music seriously.”

He elaborated on his decision further during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show, noting, “I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, Benson Boone. American Idol blew him up. That’s where he comes from.’ No. I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits and they love my music. That’s why I quit. I just didn’t want that label on me.”

Boone turned to his parents for guidance, recalling their confusion about his hesitation to continue on the competition. “Once I explained it — like, ‘I don’t want to have this label posted on me for life, that I’m the American Idol kid. But if I really want to do music, and I really think I can do it, then I’m going to try my best to get as far as I can” — they just believed in me,” he said. “I think it was because they believed in me that I really thought I could do it.”

There were still some obstacles along the way. “I’d never written a song. I didn’t know if I could write a song, I didn’t know how to write a song. I didn’t know where to start to write a song. … just saw an opportunity and I took it,” he confessed.

Boone’s popularity has since skyrocketed with the release of his first album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, which dropped in April. One month later, Taylor Swift named Boone as one of the opening acts for her Eras Tour concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium. He performed at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September — where he won Best Alternative Video — and kicked off a headlining tour at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre later that month.

Boone is also set to take the stage at the 2024 Austin City Limits music festival, performing on October 5 and October 12 at Zilker Park in Texas.