All eyes will be on Austin City Limits as the festival kicks off its two-weekend run — but who are the biggest names performing?

The 2024 lineup features a diverse mix of artists, from pop superstars to indie darlings. Months before the festival, Chappell Roan caused a stir by moving her performances from Saturday to Sunday. Fan-favorite folk band Caamp initially shifted to Saturday in her place.

The scheduling change was made after Roan’s packed performances at Lollapalooza this summer. She brought out one of the largest daytime crowds in the Chicago event’s history following her meteoric rise to the top of the charts and the center of the zeitgeist. (Roan released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023.)

ACL officially begins in Austin, Texas, Friday, October 4. Roan raised eyebrows once again when she abruptly dropped out of the All Things Go music festival in New York City and Washington, D.C. “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health,” she explained in a September 27 statement.

Roan hasn’t made any announcements regarding her ACL performances yet — she returned to the stage for a concert in Tennessee on Tuesday, October 1 — but Caamp is no longer part of the lineup. The festival confirmed Tuesday that the band pulled out “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Austin City Limits takes over Zilker Park for two consecutive weekends: October 4 through 6 and October 11 to 13. Scroll down for a glimpse at this year’s headliners:

Friday

The festival kicks off each weekend with performances from Leon Bridges, Foster the People, Norah Jones and Fletcher. Blink-182 and Chris Stapleton will headline both weekends.

Saturday

Day 2 features Reneé Rapp, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Pretty Lights and a headlining performance by Dua Lipa.

Sunday

Along with Roan, the festival closes with Tyler, the Creator, Sturgill Simpson and Dom Dolla. Kehlani will take the stage for Weekend 1 only.