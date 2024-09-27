Chappell Roan has pulled out of the All Things Go Music Festival one day before the event.

The “Pink Pony Club” singer, 26, took to her Instagram Story to announce the news on Friday, September 27.

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform,” she wrote. “Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it. I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now, and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding.”

Roan signed off the message by noting that she would “be back soon.”

The official Instagram page for the festival, which kicks off Saturday, September 28, at Washington D.C.’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, also shared a statement about the lineup change.

“We’re heartbroken to announce that Chappell Roan will no longer be performing at this year’s festivals. While we know how much you were looking forward to the performances, it’s important to remember that health and well-being always comes first,” the statement reads. “All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding. Let’s continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves.”

The page added, “We support you Chappell Roan ❤️” in the caption.

Roan’s decision to drop out of the two-day festival, which heads to New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium on Sunday, September 29, and features a lineup of artists including Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe and Julien Baker, comes after she’s spoken out several times about the downsides of her meteoric rise to fame.

“I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you s—t,” Roan wrote in a lengthy August Instagram statement describing her need to “draw lines and set boundaries” with fans.

“I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it,” she continued. “I am specifically talking about predatory behavior (disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past. Please do not assume you know a lot about someone’s life, personality and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online.”

Roan further explained how suddenly being in the public eye has affected her during an interview with The Guardian earlier this month.

“I’m in therapy twice a week,” she told the outlet. “I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on’. She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad.”

The “Good Luck, Babe!” artist explained that her psychiatrist noticed symptoms including “a very lackluster viewpoint,” forgetfulness and brain fog.

“I think it’s because my whole life has changed,” she said. “Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal.”

While Roan’s candor about her struggles with fame has drawn backlash from some, other fans have praised the musician for challenging the status quo of how celebrities are treated. She thanked those who understand while accepting the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist earlier this month.

“Thank you to the people who are fans who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears,” Roan said. “Thank you for listening.”

Roan’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, dropped in September 2023. Although it had modest success initially, the sleeper hit album is currently No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.