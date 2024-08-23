Since Chappell Roan dropped her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023, she’s become as famous for her idiosyncratic fashion as her bops.

The “Hot to Go” singer opened up about her style inspiration during a June 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which itself featured a costume change.

“Well, my stylist, Genesis Webb and I, we pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater,” Roan explained while dressed as a black swan (before changing into a white swan look for her performance). “I love looking pretty and scary, or pretty and tacky, or just not pretty. I love that too. It’s just not serious. I love that fans find such deep meanings to things and I’m just like, ‘I don’t know, I thought I looked hot.’”

That same month, Roan channeled late drag queen Divine from John Waters’ film Pink Flamingos for a set at Kentuckiana Pride. “Filth is my politics! Filth is my life!” she captioned a set of Instagram snaps from the event. “Inspired by Divine the most beautiful woman in the world, almost <3.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at Roan’s best looks: