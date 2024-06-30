Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re looking for something to wear to the Chappell Roan concert, you’ll have to dive deep if you want to match her eclectic sense of style. It can be tough to find the items needed to make the perfect ensemble, but we’ll help you get what you need to serve exactly what you are….

Just like the woman herself, our suggestions for the best Chappell Roan outfits are a bit risque. However, if you want to strut your stuff as a midwest princess, you’ve got to be willing to take some risks. Just remember, you’re not overdramatic; you know what you want.

15 Pieces That’ll Have You Hot To Go at Your Next Chappell Roan Concert

1. Cowgirl Up: Wrangle up those boys or girls of your dreams with this pink cowboy hat – just $18!



2. Get Your Shine On: Let your assets sparkle in this metallic tassel skirt and rave short combo – just $19!

3. Hearts Ablaze: This heart-shaped halter sleeveless top will have hearts (and other things) throbbing – just $20!



4. Live on the Fringe: Show the world your western spirit with this backless crop cami top with fringes – just $20!



5. Unflappable: Bring the classic flapper look into the 21st century by slipping into this deep v-neck cami mini dress – just $23!

6. Bare Your Heart: Wear a shirt, bra, or nothing under this sheer see-through crewneck and show the world exactly what you want – just $17!

7. A Rave Performance: Accentuate your shake a little with these high-waisted rave shorts covered in pink sequins—just $33!

8. Pom Pom Power: Show your curves and have some fun with this pink crop cami top covered in adorable multicolor pom poms – just $33!

9. Lead the Parade: You’ll be H-O-T-T-O-G-O in this majorette uniform that’ll put you at the head of the crowd – just $20!

10. Bring Your Swan to the Surface: Channel your inner girl and show the world you’re a ballerina by donning this Swan Lake costume with tutu and leotard like Chappell’s talk show performance– just $27!

11. Hard Candy: Make your best assets look even sweeter with this rhinestone bustier that looks like it’s covered in hard candy – just $34!

12. Checkered Flag: Let your love know where they’ll end up and wave them in with a checked spaghetti strap cami – just $22!

13. The Patterns Are Complicated: You’ll have everyone’s eyes in a twist with the colorful pattern on this wrap dress – just $28!

14. Let Your Girls Twinkle: Give everyone a peek at your night sky with this adorable star-studded crop top – just $20!

15. Hot Rod: They say everything’s faster with flames on it, are you? Let the world know in this sexy strapless tube top – just $15!



